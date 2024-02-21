Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

NYSE:IR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. 646,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,923. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.