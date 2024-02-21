Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.60% of Infosys worth $424,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after acquiring an additional 440,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.