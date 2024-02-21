Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 13,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

