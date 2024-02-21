Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.65 and last traded at 0.65. 26,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 7,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.62.

Imperium Technology Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.70.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

