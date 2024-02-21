IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading 36.3% Higher

Shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) rose 36.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 176,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

IDW Media Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDW Media in the first quarter worth $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in IDW Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDW Media by 114,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104,972 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

Featured Stories

