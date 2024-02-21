Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 744,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 630,135 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $21.54.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after buying an additional 34,496,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 185,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

