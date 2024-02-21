Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $497.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

