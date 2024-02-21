Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 164,075 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $69,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

