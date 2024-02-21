Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,800 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.62% of Regency Centers worth $67,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 115.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

