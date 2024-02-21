Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $77.29 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,344 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $77,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

