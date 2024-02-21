Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $72.79 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $72,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,377,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in ResMed by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

