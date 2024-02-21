Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,897 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $73,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

