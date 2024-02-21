Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $62,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 642,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $105.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

