Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 84,552 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Edison International worth $77,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

