Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 7492405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Tuesday.
Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.
