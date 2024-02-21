HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $426.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

