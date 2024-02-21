HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

