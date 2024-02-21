Hess Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.28. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

