Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Hello Group worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 354,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,006. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

