HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

