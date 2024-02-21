HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 6,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

