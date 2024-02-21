Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 484,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,374,000 after acquiring an additional 202,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 237,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

