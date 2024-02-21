Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 342,000 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Light & Wonder worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LNW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.