Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TGT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.53. 800,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $172.67.

Target Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

