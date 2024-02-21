Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $21.02 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 214,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,016,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 36.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,278,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of PDD by 20.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after purchasing an additional 91,572 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDD Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,035. The company has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.20. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
