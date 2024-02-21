Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.09. 550,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,962. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

