Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $25.86 Million Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.34% of Stride worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 34.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 38.1% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stride by 5.2% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Stride
In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Stride Trading Down 0.8 %
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
