Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $23.57 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $210.47. 1,192,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $214.29. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

