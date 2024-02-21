Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $20.64 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,370,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,998,139. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

