Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $19.74 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.