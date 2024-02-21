Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.70 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160,349 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.91. 61,998,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,899,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.09 and a 200-day moving average of $232.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

