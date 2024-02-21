Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 2,151,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

