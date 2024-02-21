Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 195,300 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 265,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,353. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $58.96.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

