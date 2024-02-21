Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.31% of Fabrinet worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after buying an additional 109,469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after buying an additional 174,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FN

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.