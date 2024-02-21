Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Rivian Automotive worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 48.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 120,883 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 66.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,711 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 157,645 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 61.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 17,348,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,419,871. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

