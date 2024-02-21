Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $23,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,592. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.05. The stock has a market cap of $247.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.