Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 592,418 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3,488.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fluor were worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,602. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

