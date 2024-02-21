Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 31,683 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $11.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,255,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

