HC Wainwright Weighs in on Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.