Harspring Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Magnite comprises approximately 0.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnite Stock Performance
Shares of MGNI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 397,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGNI
Magnite Profile
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magnite
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.