Harspring Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Magnite comprises approximately 0.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 397,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

