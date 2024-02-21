Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Orion comprises 3.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Orion worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at $9,104,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Orion by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 318,427 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at $5,473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OEC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Orion Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OEC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 158,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.