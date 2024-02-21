Harspring Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harspring Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up 1.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. 58,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,175. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,945,700. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Further Reading

