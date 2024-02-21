Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.23

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$108.23 and last traded at C$107.11, with a volume of 26420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$982.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Featured Stories

