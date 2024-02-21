Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.1 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $3.90 EPS.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 889,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,319. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,033,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

