H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.97

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.97, but opened at $37.02. H World Group shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 160,158 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.