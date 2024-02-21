GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

