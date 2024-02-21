Guggenheim Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $358.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $274.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $30.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.83. 6,255,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,720. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $113.12 and a 52-week high of $338.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,879.69, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

