Guardian Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.76. The company had a trading volume of 314,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,652. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.04 and a 200-day moving average of $403.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

