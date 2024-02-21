Guardian Capital LP Sells 550 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FLT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.64. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.