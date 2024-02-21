Guardian Capital LP Sells 475 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $637.00. 376,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,064. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $664.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $626.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

